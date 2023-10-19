AG office warns of “phantom hacker” fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is warning Hoosiers about a scam that is on the rise.

Todd Rokita (R) says “phantom hacker” fraud scams are mostly targeting older people. Rokita says with this scam, fraudsters portray themselves as tech support representatives, agents from financial institutions, or government agencies claiming the victim’s account has been compromised.

The AG office sent out a news release with the steps hackers usually take to target victims:

1. Hackers pose as a tech support representative from a legitimate technology company offering “assistance.”

Scammers target soon-to-be victims through calls, texts, emails, or pop-up windows instructing them to call a phone number for “assistance.”

Scammers persuade victims to download software — enabling remote access and pretending to run a virus scan of their computer.

After informing victims that their computer has been hacked, the fake “tech support” rep instructs them to open their financial accounts to determine whether any unauthorized charges have occurred.

After identifying the most lucrative account to target, these con artists tell victims to expect a call from the financial institution corresponding to that account.

2. Hackers pose as a representative from a financial institution

Scammers falsely claim victims’ accounts have been hacked and advise them to transfer funds to a safe third-party account.

Victims are directed to transfer money via wire transfer, cash, or cryptocurrency.

In reality, victims are sending money directly to the fraudsters.

3. Hackers may pose as U.S. Government Agency

If the victim becomes suspicious, scammers may send a letter or email on fake government letterhead to convince the victim their funds are not safe.

According to the release, officials estimate more than $542 million in victim losses between January and June 2023.

Here are some tips the AG office has for Indiana residents to prevent being scammed:

Do not click on unsolicited pop-ups, links sent via text message, or email links or attachments.

Do not contact the telephone number provided in a pop-up, text, or email.

Do not download software at the request of an unknown individual who contacted you.

Do not allow an unknown individual who contacted you to have control of your computer.

The U.S. Government will never request you send money to them via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift/prepaid cards.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam attempt, you may contact Attorney General Rokita’s staff by visiting gov/attorneygeneral or calling 1-800-382-5516. You also may report suspected phantom hacker scams to the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

