Wells St. closure to shift for underground powerline work, officials say

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say the Wells St. closure will move tomorrow.

According to a news release, the closure shift begins Thursday, Oct. 19, between Lima Rd. and Louisedale Dr.

Officials with the Right of Way Department say the closure is part of a multi-month AEP underground powerline project along Wells St., Fernhill Ave., and Lima Rd.

The release says the project is expected to be completed around Wednesday, Nov. 22, and there will be a marked detour using Lima Rd. and Fernhill Ave.

For further information or for problems that may arise, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.

Indiana authorities have identified an Indianapolis man who vanished in 1993 as the ninth...

Remains found in 1996 near Indianapolis identified as 9th presumed victim of long-dead suspect

Updated: 19 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Indiana authorities have identified an Indianapolis man who vanished in 1993 as the ninth presumed victim of a long-deceased businessman suspected in a string of killings in the 1980s and 1990s, a coroner said Tuesday.

Cinema Center to show the new ‘Barbie’ movie while helping the YWCA

In the Arts: Hobnobben Film Festival

By Evan Harris and Linda Jackson
Linda Jackson chats with Rachelle Reinking from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Cinema Center Board Member and Hobnobben Film Festival Director Amanda Hille about the much-anticipated Hobnobben Film Festival that starts Oct. 19.

Warsaw native Mangas signs Exhibit 10 deal with Pacers

By Chris Ryan
Two-time NAIA DII Player of the Year (2020, 2021) and Warsaw native Kyle Mangas signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Hobnobben Film Festival begins October 19

By Aaron Spencer
The 8th annual Hobnobben Film Festival begins October 19 at the Cinema Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

U Can Crush Hunger to Begin its 9th Annual Food and Fund Drive to Benefit Hunger Relief

By Aaron Spencer
Community Harvest Food Bank will host the “U Can Crush Hunger” competition on Monday, October 23.

Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run

By Chris Ryan
Snider running back Uriah Buchanan danced his way to 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Wayne that clinched a share of the Summit Athletic Conference title on Friday night.

Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run

