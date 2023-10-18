Wells St. closure to shift for underground powerline work, officials say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say the Wells St. closure will move tomorrow.

According to a news release, the closure shift begins Thursday, Oct. 19, between Lima Rd. and Louisedale Dr.

Officials with the Right of Way Department say the closure is part of a multi-month AEP underground powerline project along Wells St., Fernhill Ave., and Lima Rd.

The release says the project is expected to be completed around Wednesday, Nov. 22, and there will be a marked detour using Lima Rd. and Fernhill Ave.

For further information or for problems that may arise, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.

