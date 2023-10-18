Warsaw native Mangas signs Exhibit 10 deal with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Two-time NAIA DII Player of the Year (2020, 2021) and Warsaw native Kyle Mangas signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Mangas scored 29.5 points per game in his senior year at Indiana Wesleyan.

The 24-year-old spent the last two years playing professionally overseas in the Czech Republic and Lithuania.

Mangas is expected to play with the Indiana Mad Ants.

