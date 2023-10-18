U Can Crush Hunger to Begin its 9th Annual Food and Fund Drive to Benefit Hunger Relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community Harvest Food Bank will host the “U Can Crush Hunger” competition on Monday, October 23. The University of Saint Francis as well as 7 other competing colleges and universities will take part in the event.

Per officals, this year’s goal is to raise 125,000 pounds of food through a combined effort of both community supporters and the competing schools. Peanut butter, canned meat (chicken or tuna), canned vegetables and canned fruit will all be accepted.

Food can be donated at each campus and monetary donations can be made online to support your favorite school, with each dollar counting as four pounds of food.

For more information or to donate online, click HERE or visit www.communityharvest.org/ucch2023/

