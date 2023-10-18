Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider running back Uriah Buchanan danced his way to 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Wayne that clinched a share of the Summit Athletic Conference title on Friday night.

Before the season, the senior honored with the Panthers jersey No. 1 thanks to his hard work over the offseason.

Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann says that Buchanan’s footwork and cuts improve every week due to his dedication.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.