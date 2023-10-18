Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run

By Chris Ryan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Snider running back Uriah Buchanan danced his way to 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Wayne that clinched a share of the Summit Athletic Conference title on Friday night.

Before the season, the senior honored with the Panthers jersey No. 1 thanks to his hard work over the offseason.

Snider head coach Kurt Tippmann says that Buchanan’s footwork and cuts improve every week due to his dedication.

