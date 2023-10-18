Seasonal leaf collection jobs available, city leaders say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Looking for a temporary fall job? The City of Fort Wayne can help.

City leaders announced Wednesday that the Street Department is hiring workers for its annual neighborhood leaf collection.

A news release says employees will be paid $15 an hour for 40 hours a week. Officials say employees will aid in sweeping, raking, and leaf collection along neighborhood streets.

The department says the job will be for seven weeks, and training will begin in late October, and leaf pick-up runs through mid-December.

For more information or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.