Downtown roads to be restricted for resurfacing project starting Oct. 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne Transportation Engineering Department has advised that there will be intermittent lane restrictions as part of their road resurfacing project.

This project is set to begin October 19 and will affect the following streets:

- Superior Street between Ewing Street and Harrison Street

- Harrison Street between Superior Street and 1st Street

- Calhoun Street from Superior Street to the cul-de-sac

Weather permitting, work should be completed Wednesday, November 1.

For additional information visit www.trecthefort.org or contact the Transportation Engineering Department at 260-427-1172.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.