Riley Children’s Health expanding follow-up care and treatments in Fort Wayne

Staff Photo
Staff Photo(Storyblocks.com)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Riley Children’s Health is expanding their care to include new specialties as well as new doctors and nurse practitioners in the Fort Wayne area.

Sources say Riley Children’s pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program added two physicians to see patients in person in Fort Wayne. Their neurosurgery program, which focuses on treating and managing complex brain, spine and nervous system issues, also added opportunities for new patients and follow up care.

A pediatric plastic surgeon specializing in cleft and craniofacial conditions was also announced to be a new addition.

Each specialty team will have scheduled, dedicated days throughout the month for their patients. Inpatient procedures and surgeries will continue to be performed in Indianapolis or Carmel, with follow-up care and continuing treatment being available locally at the Fort Wayne office at 415 East Cook Road.

According to Dr. Mara Nitu, Riley’s Chief Medical Officer “we continue to honor our promise of providing the best care closer to home for Hoosier children, and we remain committed to that goal”.

