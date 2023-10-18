Part of New Haven Avenue will be closed for repairs through tomorrow
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say New Haven Avenue will be closed starting today.
The Right of Way Department says in a release that the stretch of New Haven Avenue between Holly Avenue and Redwood Avenue will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs and communication line work.
Officials say the road will only be closed through Thursday, Oct. 19.
