IURC approves I&M’s request to build four new solar plants in Indiana

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) say the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved its plan to build four solar plants in the state.

They say the plants will be capable of generating energy to power more than 200,000 homes by mid-2026. Leaders say the plants are part of its commitment to add more clean-energy resources to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.

Leaders say the four plants were chosen as the best of 32 bids submitted during an open, competitive proposal process.

I&M officials providing the following information about the plants:

Name Location Megawatts Homes Powered Lake Trout Blackford County 245 73,500 Mayapple/IN Pulaski County 224 67,200 Sculpin DeKalb County 180 54,000 Elkhart County Elkhart County 100 30,000

The company says it will invest about $1 billion in the two largest plants, Lake Trout and Mayapple, which I&M will own and operate. I&M leaders say they will then purchase the power generated from the Sculpin and Elkhart County plans, which will be independently operated.

Site developers are working with respective local officials to address any concerns from residents and give the necessary approval.

The Elkhart County and Sculpin plants are expected to be operational by the end of 2025, with the other two set to be completed by spring 2026.

