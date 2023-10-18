INDOT announces on-ramp closure at I-69 and Illinois Road beginning October 25

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a temporary on-ramp closure.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a temporary on-ramp closure.(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced another temporary on-ramp closure. This closure includes the on-ramp from westbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69.

According to INDOT, the closure is needed to complete concrete replacement and joint repair.

The closure starts October 25 and will last for two weeks, with the schedule being weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT recommends that drivers use southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to join northbound I-69 from there.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Bernard McClaney
New suspect charged in decades-old cold case murder of Fort Wayne Subway owner
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County inmate identified after suicide
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
New Haven man’s August death ruled homicide, police investigating
Decatur man killed in construction accident

Latest News

Seasonal leaf collection jobs available, city leaders say
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive Lunchtime Forecast 10/18/2023
21Alive News at 6
Allen County inmate identified after suicide
21Alive Morning News
U Can Crush Hunger to Begin its 9th Annual Food and Fund Drive to Benefit Hunger Relief