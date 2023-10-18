INDOT announces on-ramp closure at I-69 and Illinois Road beginning October 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced another temporary on-ramp closure. This closure includes the on-ramp from westbound Illinois Road to northbound I-69.

According to INDOT, the closure is needed to complete concrete replacement and joint repair.

The closure starts October 25 and will last for two weeks, with the schedule being weather dependent and subject to change.

INDOT recommends that drivers use southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to join northbound I-69 from there.

