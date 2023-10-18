Hobnobben Film Festival begins October 19

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 8th annual Hobnobben Film Festival begins October 19 at the Cinema Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Organizers say that the festival’s purpose is to highlight independent films and raise money for Fort Wayne’s nonprofit cinema. This year’s festival has a record 144 productions from 30 countries in 27 languages, with opening night including 13 shorts from local and Hoosier filmmakers. The full schedule is available here.

Opening night (October 19) tickets are $15, single-day passes are available for $30 each, and four-day passes are $60. For more information, visit the Hobnobben website.

RELATED: Lineup announced for 2023 Hobnobben Film Festival (21alivenews.com)

