Four-story, Hilton-brand hotel planned for SW Fort Wayne

The hotel, named the Olde Canal Hotel in the plan, would be the newest hotel among several others in the Coventry area.(Allen County Planning Commission)
By Evan Harris
Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new proposal would bring a four-story, dual-Hilton brand hotel to Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

The hotel, named the Olde Canal Hotel in the plan, would be the newest hotel among several others in the Coventry area.

The application submitted to the Allen County Plan Commission says the hotel is proposed to be located at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd, next to Eagle Marsh.

According to Blame Flame Hospitality, the company behind the proposal, the hotel is currently proposed to have 98 rooms with 96 parking spaces and is planned to be nearly 11,000 square feet.

Developers said they wanted to rezone the area from professional offices to limited commercial use, The Journal Gazette reported.

Blue Flame President and CEO Jason Patel says there are plans to add a second building in the future, sharing amenities and a lobby with the other building.

Patel says the second building is a part of the second phase of construction. There has been no announcement of a construction date, but officials say a joint public comment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

