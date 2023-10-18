Fort Wayne Philharmonic to perform at Electric Works Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they invite the public to celebrate its 80th season through a music series held at Electric Works.

FWP officials said in a news release that it is excited to announce “The Sound of Innovation” music series, which they say is a “symphonic celebration of Fort Wayne.”

Event organizers say the performance will “blend memorable melodies with the Electric Works building’s rich history.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Fort Wayne Philharmonic to Electric Works, creating a harmonious fusion of culture and creativity in our city. This performance will celebrate the rich heritage of classical music with the fusion of urban innovation. Concert attendees will experience our world-class Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians while sampling a tasting box filled with delicious treats and drinks from the Union Street Market vendors.”

The release says treats and drinks by Union Street Market vendors will be available for attendees.

Officials say the first of the three-part series will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m.

For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, visit the FWP website.

