Fort Wayne Philharmonic to perform at Electric Works Saturday

FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic
FILE PHOTO - Fort Wayne Philharmonic
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they invite the public to celebrate its 80th season through a music series held at Electric Works.

FWP officials said in a news release that it is excited to announce “The Sound of Innovation” music series, which they say is a “symphonic celebration of Fort Wayne.”

Event organizers say the performance will “blend memorable melodies with the Electric Works building’s rich history.”

The release says treats and drinks by Union Street Market vendors will be available for attendees.

Officials say the first of the three-part series will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m.

For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, visit the FWP website.

