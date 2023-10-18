Allen County to host job fair at the Memorial Coliseum on October 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Human Resources Department will host their first annual job fair at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Allen County currently employs over 1,800 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. According to Human Resource Director Nancy Steigmeyer, “We’re looking for additional qualified talent to join our team.”

Sources say there are a wide variety of county career opportunities across multiple industries. Representatives from more than thirty county departments will be present to discuss current job possibilities.

Parking will be free during the job fair, applications will be completed online and computer kiosks will be available to apply that day.

To view a list of available opportunities, visit www.allencountyjobs.us.

