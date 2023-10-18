Allen County to host job fair at the Memorial Coliseum on October 25

Allen County Logo
Allen County Logo(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Human Resources Department will host their first annual job fair at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Allen County currently employs over 1,800 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. According to Human Resource Director Nancy Steigmeyer, “We’re looking for additional qualified talent to join our team.”

Sources say there are a wide variety of county career opportunities across multiple industries. Representatives from more than thirty county departments will be present to discuss current job possibilities.

Parking will be free during the job fair, applications will be completed online and computer kiosks will be available to apply that day.

To view a list of available opportunities, visit www.allencountyjobs.us.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Bernard McClaney
New suspect charged in decades-old cold case murder of Fort Wayne Subway owner
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County inmate identified after suicide
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
New Haven man’s August death ruled homicide, police investigating
Decatur man killed in construction accident

Latest News

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
What to know ahead of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s Oct. 19 hearing
What to know ahead of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s Oct. 19 hearing
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 10/18/2023
FILE PHOTO
IURC approves I&M’s request to build four new solar plants in Indiana