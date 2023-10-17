“Nightmare on Berry Street,” a new, interactive Halloween art experience, creeps in October 21

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - East Ende Eclectic at 1501 East Berry Street is hosting “A Nightmare on Berry Street” on October 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sources say the event will include performances by live actors including Micheal Myers of Decatur, themed photo sets, performances by local dancers and aerialists, and more than 30 local vendors.

Guests must be at least 18 years old due to the scary content in the event. Pre-sale Tickets are available online for purchase for $10, or available at the door for $20.

For additional information and a complete list of vendors, visit ANightmareOnBerryStreet.com.

Related: https://www.21alivenews.com/2023/09/22/14th-annual-fright-night-returns-downtown-fort-wayne-this-october/

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.