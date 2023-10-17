New Haven man’s August death ruled homicide, police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say they are investigating after the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled a man’s August death a homicide on Tuesday.

New Haven police say just after 4:30 p.m. on August 12, officers were dispatched to a home on Douglas Lane after a caller said a man had fallen and was hurt. Police say they arrived and found the man unresponsive inside the home. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said on Tuesday the man has been identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ray Davis of New Haven. The office performed an autopsy and determined that Davis died from blunt force injury of the head. His death has been ruled a homicide, marking Allen County’s 21st homicide of the year.

Detectives say it was clear that Davis’ injuries were not caused by a fall as the caller claimed. They say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call them at (260) 748-7080.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.