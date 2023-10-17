Man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Indiana

NEWCASTLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in eastern Indiana are investigating an officer-involved shooting and standoff that left one man dead.

According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting happened Monday night on N. 29th St. in New Castle, east of Indianapolis.

Police say they were called to a report of shots fired at a home. Officers said when they arrived, they surrounded the house and tried to reach the people inside.

According to an ISP news release, officers were able to negotiate and peacefully get two people out of the home.

Police say 59-year-old Donald Guffey Jr. barricaded himself inside the house and ignored all negotiations with officers, leading to police calling for city and county SWAT teams.

Negotiators continued to reach Guffey until he came to the front window with a gun, leading to Guffey shooting at officers, the release says.

Officers say two SWAT officers shot Guffey in return, striking him more than once. Guffey was pronounced dead at the scene after police say they gave him medical aid.

The officers involved, according to ISP, will be released at a later date. Police say the investigation into the incident is active.

