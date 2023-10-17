Lane restrictions in place for Main St. through end of the week

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Starting today, lane restrictions downtown will make commuting a little more difficult for the next several days.

Right of Way Department officials say Main St. between Van Buren St and Broadway will see lane restrictions through Thursday, Oct. 19.

A news release says the restrictions are needed for storm sewer and water line connections.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

File video of April 1998 shooting at Fort Wayne Subway

File video of April 1998 shooting at Fort Wayne Subway

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

K-9 training center burned to the ground over the weekend.

K-9 training center destroyed after weekend fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emilia Miles
A K-9 training center was destroyed in a fire over the weekend and the owner says she is devastated but grateful to the community for standing behind her.

Crime

48-year-old Bernard McClaney

New suspect charged in decades-old cold case murder of Fort Wayne Subway owner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court records show charges have been filed against a man in the 1998 murder of a Fort Wayne man who owned an area Subway and worked as a confinement officer.

News

FILE: Indianapolis Zoo's African elephant Zahara, 17, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Labor...

Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant calf gets a name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The newest member of the Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant family has a name!

Latest News

News

FILE: Indianapolis Zoo's African elephant Zahara, 17, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Labor...

Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant calf gets a name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
The newest member of the Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant family has a name!

News

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Indiana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police in eastern Indiana are investigating an officer-involved shooting and standoff that left one man dead.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Home heavily damaged by overnight fire on city’s northeast side

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A fire on the city’s northeast side caused heavy damage to a home.

News

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
There are new developments in the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

News

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

Updated: 12 hours ago