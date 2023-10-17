Lane restrictions in place for Main St. through end of the week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Starting today, lane restrictions downtown will make commuting a little more difficult for the next several days.

Right of Way Department officials say Main St. between Van Buren St and Broadway will see lane restrictions through Thursday, Oct. 19.

A news release says the restrictions are needed for storm sewer and water line connections.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information

