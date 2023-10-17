K-9 training center destroyed after weekend fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A K-9 training center was destroyed in a fire over the weekend and the owner says she is devastated but grateful to the community for standing behind her.

Jan Harkner-Abbs owns Abb’s Canine Training Center and she also lives on the property.

Officials with the Orange County Township Fire Department says a woman called dispatchers after she saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a large barn. We understand the flames were blowing in the direction of Abb’s home. The woman called her and knocked on the door to get them out of the house.

Fire officials say her actions saved Abb’s life and the animals from harm.

“I got the dogs out because I knew the building was so close to the kennel. I knew I had to get them out first and it was interesting mostly because I am switching back and forth between my own personal emotions and firefighters.”

Rebecca Knight is a part of the Indiana Search and Response Team. This barn was where they trained. She says the training from Abb’s was unmatched.

The good news is Jan does have insurance and they’ve already started submitting paperwork. Jan wants to thank the community for reaching out because without all of you she wouldn’t be taking these steps forward.

