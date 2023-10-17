Judge issues order to allow cameras in Allen County courtroom for Delphi murders hearing

21Alive News at 5
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first time in the case, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for a Thursday hearing in the Delphi double murder case.

The special judge appointed in the case, Judge Fran Gull of Allen County, issued an order on Tuesday to allow pool media coverage of Richard Allen’s upcoming hearing on Thursday, October 19.

“This case has generated substantial public interest and media attention,” the order reads. The judge goes on to say that to “ensure the integrity of the proceedings,” they will allow one or two media cameras in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing.

The order also notes that the court will not permit photographing or digital streaming of the proceedings.

Judge Gull ordered this Thursday’s hearing in Fort Wayne to discuss “the upcoming hearing on October 31, 2023 and other matters which have recently arisen.”

