Judge issues order to allow cameras in Allen County courtroom for Delphi murders hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first time in the case, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for a Thursday hearing in the Delphi double murder case.

RELATED: How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

The special judge appointed in the case, Judge Fran Gull of Allen County, issued an order on Tuesday to allow pool media coverage of Richard Allen’s upcoming hearing on Thursday, October 19.

“This case has generated substantial public interest and media attention,” the order reads. The judge goes on to say that to “ensure the integrity of the proceedings,” they will allow one or two media cameras in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing.

The order also notes that the court will not permit photographing or digital streaming of the proceedings.

Judge Gull ordered this Thursday’s hearing in Fort Wayne to discuss “the upcoming hearing on October 31, 2023 and other matters which have recently arisen.”

READ MORE: ‘Colorful, dramatic and highly unprofessional’ | Prosecutor responds to filing by Richard Allen’s legal team, defends 2022 search warrant, Attorneys for Delphi murders defendant ask judge to stop ‘drip, drip, drip’ of evidence

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.