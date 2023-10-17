Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant calf gets a name

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The newest member of the Indianapolis Zoo’s elephant family has a name!

The zoo announced the male calf will be named “Jabari” after a contest that gathered more than 8,000 votes from around the world.

“Jabari” is a name that means “fearless” or “brave” in Swahili, which the zoo said was a “good description for our curious calf.”

The calf was born to 17-year-old Zahara over Labor Day weekend, weighing 262 pounds. Jabari’s birth was historic, becoming the first in the world where a baby was born through artificial insemination to a mother who was also born through the same procedure. The first and second African elephants in the world to be conceived and born through artificial insemination were at the Indianapolis Zoo in 2000.

Jabari went outside with his mother for the first time on Sept. 26 as he continues to get used to the larger areas of the zoo’s elephant yards.

The zoo is currently hosting ZooBoo, its annual Halloween celebration, each Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.

