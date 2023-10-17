How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There are new developments in the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

Two podcasters, Áine Cane and Kevin Greenlee of the “Murder Sheet” podcast, claim they received crime scene photos that have not been released to the public.

I spoke with Cane and Greenlee about how they received this evidence.

“I can’t really say what this is other than mysterious,” Jody Madeira said.

Mysterious is how IU law professor Jody Madeira describes the potential leak of crime scene photos. Richard Allen’s legal team is accused of leaking the photos.

“The defense has had quite a circus that they’ve exposed us to over the past several months,” Madeira said.

Madeira feels Allen’s attorneys have created a tradition of misconduct in the case through their actions, such as claiming the State withheld evidence and misled the original judge to get a search warrant for Allen’s home.

She says this evidence leak, however, is the most serious.

“Leaked evidence that violates protective orders, of course, is especially heinous to leak,” Madeira said. “These agreements exist to keep these documents confidential.”

If the claims are proven true, the punishment could be consequential.

Madeira believes Allen’s attorneys could be taken off his January 8 trial, an action that would likely result in Allen’s January 8 trial date being delayed.

“I believe that chances are high that this penalty will be quite serious this time,” Madeira said. “Again, this just jeopardizes many things that didn’t need to be jeopardized in the first place.”

Indiana State Police tell us they are investigating the leak but will not comment right now.

Judge Fran Gull ordered a hearing for this Thursday in Fort Wayne to discuss “the upcoming hearing on October 31, 2023 and other matters which have recently arisen.”

