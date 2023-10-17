Home heavily damaged by overnight fire on city’s northeast side

(KTTC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire on the city’s northeast side caused heavy damage to a home.

Fire crews say they arrived at a home on Rothman Road around 12:20 Tuesday morning.

A news release says the fire was spread throughout the first floor of the house, including the attic and garage. Crews say parts of the house began to collapse.

Fire officials say it took more than 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. Six people were inside the home and managed to evacuate safely.

Officials say one pet was killed and three others were rescued from the fire.

Crews stayed at the scene after the fire was put out to keep an eye on the home, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Indiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police in eastern Indiana are investigating an officer-involved shooting and standoff that left one man dead.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
There are new developments in the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

News

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

National

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...

Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE, COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
President Joe Biden spoke by phone with several leaders about the fallout from Hamas militants’ surprise attacks on Israel that left 1,400 dead and retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 2,778 Palestinians.

National

Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...

4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Atlanta News First staff
The four men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger, the sheriff's office said.

News

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Meagan Sheetz Studios: Paper Making with Megan

Meagan Sheetz Studios: Paper Making with Megan

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

American Cancer Society to hold fundraising walk on October 21st

American Cancer Society to hold fundraising walk on October 21st

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The American Cancer Society has announced its 26th annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Fort Wayne on October 21.

Your Life

The Rescue Mission: 2023 Fall Banquet

The Rescue Mission: 2023 Fall Banquet

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By BethAnn Mantock
The Rescue Mission is a faith-based non-profit that exists to provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future. Established in 1903, The Rescue Mission has been providing hope to the homeless and marginalized for over 120 years. The Fall Banquet is Tuesday, Oct. 17th at the Coliseum featuring Jeremy Camp. The evening will be filled with worship, praise, and amazing performance from Jeremy Camp. Buy tickets or learn more at fwrm.org/banquet23.