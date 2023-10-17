Home heavily damaged by overnight fire on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire on the city’s northeast side caused heavy damage to a home.

Fire crews say they arrived at a home on Rothman Road around 12:20 Tuesday morning.

A news release says the fire was spread throughout the first floor of the house, including the attic and garage. Crews say parts of the house began to collapse.

Fire officials say it took more than 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. Six people were inside the home and managed to evacuate safely.

Officials say one pet was killed and three others were rescued from the fire.

Crews stayed at the scene after the fire was put out to keep an eye on the home, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

