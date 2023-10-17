Fort Wayne UNITED introduces local pilot to teens, shares aviation passion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to one report, less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black and one man in our area is trying to change that.

Clifford Clarke is a pilot from Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne United reached out to him to talk to a group of young black men and women about potential future careers in aviation.

Clarke thinks by exposing these young people to the industry early, it keeps them out of trouble and their eyes on the prize.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.