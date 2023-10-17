Fort Wayne UNITED introduces local pilot to teens, shares aviation passion

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to one report, less than 2% of commercial airline pilots are Black and one man in our area is trying to change that.

Clifford Clarke is a pilot from Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne United reached out to him to talk to a group of young black men and women about potential future careers in aviation.

Clarke thinks by exposing these young people to the industry early, it keeps them out of trouble and their eyes on the prize.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decatur man killed in construction accident
One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.
Police identify 15-year-old killed in DeKalb County crash
Allen County Indiana Jail
UPDATE: Allen County inmate has died following suicide attempt
On Oct. 14, Puerto Rico police shared a Facebook post that said a body had been found during...
‘A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss’ | Family, friends of missing Indiana teacher hoping for closure
One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.
Car crash leaves one 15-year-old dead Saturday

Latest News

Snider's Uriah Buchanan sits at practice on Monday night.
Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run
Snider Panthers tailback Buchanan fuels SAC title run
New Haven man’s August death ruled homicide, police investigating
Courtesy Indiana Capital Chronicle
AI bots are helping 911 dispatchers with their workload