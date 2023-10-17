Exo-s announces temporary layoffs at Howe facility

Howe, IN (WPTA) - According to Inside Indiana Business, Exo-s, a Canadian based manufacturer of plastic components, plans to lay off 56 employees at their Howe facility. This facility produces plastic injection molding for the automotive industry.

A spokesperson believes their action comes from a reduction in sales due to the continuing United Auto Workers strike.

Per Inside Indiana Business, the company declined to comment on both the chance of further layoffs as well as how long the current layoffs might last.

