Allen County inmate identified after suicide

Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Indiana Jail(wpta)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The identity of the man who committed suicide inside the Allen County Jail on October 11 has been released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says that just after 11:30 a.m., the coroner’s office was notified of an injury at the jail where an inmate was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt.

The coroner’s office says Jonathan Michael Ohlwine, 35, died on Oct. 13 from his injuries.

The coroner’s office ruled that Ohlwine died from complications of ligature compression of the neck, after an autopsy.

Ohlwine’s death has been ruled a suicide by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

