UPDATE: Allen County inmate has died following suicide attempt

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say an inmate who was hospitalized following a suicide attempt Wednesday morning has died.

A spokesperson with the department said confinement officers found a man unconscious around 9:55 Wednesday morning in what they called an apparent suicide attempt. They said he was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Leaders later confirmed the man was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name and cause of death following an autopsy.

The sheriff’s department says Indiana State Police are investigating the incident independently.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

