Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie takes over Jefferson Pointe's AMC Theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Taylor Swift movie has officially taken over the Fort. This past weekend, fans came out in droves to see “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour,” which opened on Friday.

AMC Theater at Jefferson Pointe invited 21Alive to their ‘Swifite Lounge’ where moviegoers and T-Swift fans could make friendship bracelets, meet with other fans, and take pictures.

The show featured nearly three hours of Swift’s ongoing stadium tour featuring songs from throughout her career that began in 2006 when she released her first of 10 albums at age 16. The movie was a dream come true for many who adore the music icon.

“Getting to meet other Swifties, getting to trade (bracelets), and talking to other people who have the same interests as you love it,” Melissa Blomberg said.

Blomberg spent more than a week making friendship bracelets for the Saturday show and arrived early to get the special Eras Tour merchandise, including a popcorn bucket and cup. Locally, the AMC theater was sold out of merch by noon.

Other Swifties came prepared, bringing their merchandise. Gia came with her meemaw to see the show decked out in a homemade Taylor-themed t-shirt and dripping with friendship bracelets.

“We tried really hard to get Eras tour tickets,” Gia said. “But it was the great war, and was really hard to do that. This is the next best thing, and I feel like it’s going to be equally as good.”

While numbers for how many saw the movie this weekend have not been released, reports estimate it is expected to launch with $100 million in sales or possibly more.

Those who saw the movie tell 21Alive that the experience was "awesome" and "Swift-tastic."

