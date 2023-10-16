Police pursuit in Indiana ends with suspect crashing vehicle, killing 2, seriously injuring 4

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A vehicle being pursued by central Indiana police officers slammed into two other vehicles, killing two people and seriously injuring four others while leaving the suspect with minor injuries, police said.

Anderson police said in a news release that officers in nearby Pendleton began pursuing the suspect’s vehicle Sunday afternoon before that chase crossed into Anderson.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck two other vehicles in Anderson, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

A married couple traveling in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, while four of the six people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries, Anderson police said.

The couple who died in the three-vehicle crash were identified as John E. Lewellen, 74, and Karol K. Lewellen, 68, of Anderson, said Chris Burris, chief deputy coroner for Madison County. Autopsies were planned for Tuesday.

The suspect who officers were pursuing suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Anderson police said the name of the suspect would not be released until charges are filed by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police had not released any details as of Monday afternoon about what led to Sunday’s pursuit. A message seeking those details was left with Pendleton police by The Associated Press.

