Police identify 15-year-old killed in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the teenagers who were involved in a serious crash over the weekend that left one dead and two others hurt.

Police say all three were driving in a car Saturday around 6:15 p.m. on County Road 23, north of County Road 50 in DeKalb County. 18-year-old Ameer Yasser Ahmed of Kendallville was driving when police say he tried to pass other cars in a no-passing zone before a curve. They say he then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Ahmed and another passenger, 16-year-old Thabit Saleh Yahya, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The front seat passenger, 15-year-old Sanad Abdullah Abu Saleh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.