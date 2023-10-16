Police identify 15-year-old killed in DeKalb County crash

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old were also injured
One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.
One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.
By WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the teenagers who were involved in a serious crash over the weekend that left one dead and two others hurt.

Police say all three were driving in a car Saturday around 6:15 p.m. on County Road 23, north of County Road 50 in DeKalb County. 18-year-old Ameer Yasser Ahmed of Kendallville was driving when police say he tried to pass other cars in a no-passing zone before a curve. They say he then went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Ahmed and another passenger, 16-year-old Thabit Saleh Yahya, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The front seat passenger, 15-year-old Sanad Abdullah Abu Saleh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

