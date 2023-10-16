‘A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss’ | Family, friends of missing Indiana teacher hoping for closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - For four days, Amanda Webster’s friends and family waited for answers to a devastating disappearance.

The Indiana teacher was reported missing by her Airbnb host in Puerto Rico and now, sadly, police may have found her.

The cell phone video taken by Amanda may have been one of the last places she visited while on her trip.

“It was very hard not knowing what happened to her. Fearing the worst,” said Amanda’s friend Sharon Rickson.

One of her best friends, Sharon Rickson said the overwhelming support from the community gave them hope she would be found.

The only question was when and how.

Unfortunately, on Saturday, they learned Puerto Rican authorities found a body in a river; that they believed could be Amanda’s. Now they’re trying to deal with the news.

“I’m just happy she was found and that her family, her students, and the community and all her friends can have some form of closure even though it’s pretty earth-shattering,” said Rickson.

Amanda was an art teacher at Franklin Township schools and worked with special education students.

“There’s hundreds if not thousands of lives she directly impacted. A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss,” said Rickson.

For Rickson, there aren’t enough words to describe what Amanda’s friendship meant to her.

“She was such a force. She was such a positive force. You would feel her presence and her warmth immediately. She gave the best hugs. She was very unique, happy-go-lucky, never met a stranger, and absolutely beautiful radiant personality. We are really going to miss her,” said Rickson.

