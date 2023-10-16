K-9 training facility destroyed in Rome City fire

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WPTA) - A fire at a K-9 training facility in Rural Noble County Saturday caused extensive damage.

Fire officials said the fire happened early Saturday in Rome city. Officials with the Orange Township Fire Department said a woman called dispatchers after she saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of a large barn.

Officials say the flames were believed to have been blowing toward a nearby house.

The woman who called 911 told police that she called the homeowners and knocked on their door.

Fire officials say the woman’s actions saved the homeowners and animals from being harmed.

Officials also say one firefighter was taken to a hospital due to an unknown medical issue and is expected to be okay.

The Orange Township Fire Chief Chris Landers says the cause of the fire is possibly electrical and caused between $500,000-$600,000 in total damages.

