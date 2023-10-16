ISP K-9 apprehends, disarms chase following high-speed chase

MUNCIE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indiana State Police K-9 is being praised for a heroic takedown of a suspect.

Police say the chase started around 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, when a trooper says he noticed a black Chevy car with an “equipment violation.”

A news release says the officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped off, and the trooper called for backup.

The release also says Tooper Michael Thiron and K-9, Yana, came to assist the officer in the chase.

Police say the Chevy tried to get away by driving through private yards before becoming stuck on softened ground. Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Davion Cousins of Muncie, tried to run from police after the car got stuck.

That was when police say Thiron released Yana to chase down Cousins.

The news release says Cousins turned around during the pursuit and pointed a handgun at Yana before the K-9 knocked him and the gun to the ground.

Police say the suspect tried to get up and run off, but Yana knocked him down again, pinning him to the ground until troopers were able to arrest him.

Cousins, according to police, was taken to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment before he was taken to the Delaware County Jail.

Police say Cousins is facing multiple charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement causing injury, a Level 5 Felony.

Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 Felony.

Operating a Vehicle While Impaired Causing Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Failure to Identify, a Class C Misdemeanor.

