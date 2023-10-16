FWCS releases plan addressing possible bus driver shortage issues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to student’s parents regarding their new plan for future bus driver shortage issues.

In a release FWCS says instead of closing schools when they have a shortage, they’re going to close individual routes, and rotate through routes so the same students and schools are affected too many times in a row.

For middle and high school routes, the district says they will cancel them, and if families can’t get their student to school, to call the front office and tell them the reason. The student will then log into Schoology for assignments and have three days to complete them.

For elementary schools, the routes will be delayed two hours, while school starts on time. If the families can get the student to school on time themselves, FWCS asks they do that.

FWCS Director of Communication and Marketing, Krista Stockman, says this is the best option for them right now.

“It’s really to make sure that we’re getting as many kids to school as possible and again we would only be canceling routes in those dire situations where we have a severe amount of drivers out for whatever reason,” says Stockman.

Stockman also says they’ve hired a few drivers that already have their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), but they’re still looking to hire more.

If you’re interested in learning more head to FWCS’ website linked here or you can call them at (260) 705-8354.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.