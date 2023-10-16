FWACC works to end animal cruelty and neglect with annual Howl-O-Walkoween event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is fundraising to support their humane education programs with their annual Howl-O-Walkoween event at Promenade Park Saturday.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will feature a pet Halloween costume contest, a pet walk, raffle prizes, vendors and food trucks and education. The pet costume contest will be judged by PFW student athletes and prizes will be awarded.

All money raised through the event goes towards their Humane Education Department which works to end animal cruelty and neglect in the community. The department relies on donations to fund its summer camps, reading program, teen programs and other events throughout the year.

For more details, visit FWACC here.

