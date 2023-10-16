Decatur man killed in construction accident

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Decatur man was killed in what the Elkhart County Coronoer’s Office calls a construction accident.

Officials say Rodolfol Nuñez was identified as the man killed. Police say the accident happened along U.S. 20 on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say Nuñez worked for Milestone Construction, and he was cleaning equipment when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police say Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

