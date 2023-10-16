American Cancer Society to hold fundraising walk on October 21st

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Cancer Society has announced its 26th annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Fort Wayne on October 21.

Officials say this year’s walk will take place at Foster Park beginning at 10 a.m. and will include a kid’s zone, live music, food trucks, partner area with giveaways and more.

“Through Making Strides, we are funding critical research and life-saving programs that will ensure a brighter future for everyone who is impacted by breast cancer.” says Senior Development Manager Claire Wilson

The American Cancer Society is hoping to raise $150,000 from the event.

To register for the walk or to make a donation, click HERE or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/FortWayneIN.

How potential evidence leak in Delphi Murders case could impact the trial
Meagan Sheetz Studios: Paper Making with Megan
FWCS releases plan for possible bus driver shortage issues
