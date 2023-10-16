Allen County health dept. urges residents to get vaccinated as flu season begins

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Local health officials are urging residents to do what they can to stay healthy as flu season is officially underway.

As flu season is just beginning, starting in October and peaking between December and February, Indiana is seeing what the CDC calls minimal levels of influenza-like illness. However, the health department is urging residents to be proactive and take advantage of available flu vaccines to protect themselves as cases rise in the coming weeks.

Leaders say flu vaccines for those 6 months and older are available now at the Department of Health Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave. Appointments are preferred but not necessary, and can be made by calling (260) 449-7504.

“Getting vaccinated each year is the best way to protect yourself and others from seasonal flu,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said. “And other healthy habits like regular handwashing and covering your cough can help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses like the flu. It’s not too early – or too late – to get your flu shot.”

Leaders note that aside from the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to circulate. They say they are working with state health officials to offer the preventative RSV treatment, but it is not yet available.

The department currently has COVID-19 vaccines for those 6 months and older who meet certain eligibility criteria based on lack of insurance or coverage by Medicaid. They say they will expand availability and alert the public once they have an adequate supply for those who do not meet the above criteria. Anyone with questions about eligibility can call the department at (260) 449-7504. Other agencies offering COVID-19 vaccines in the area can be found here.

Officials gave the following tips for preventing respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, also keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Staying away from work, school, errands in public, etc. will help prevent viruses from spreading.

Cover your cough. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or cloth when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

Wash your hands. Effective handwashing will help protect you and stop the spread of illnesses. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Doing so can spread germs.

Practice other healthy habits. Get plenty of sleep, be active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious foods.

For more information, visit the Allen County Department of Health’s website here.

