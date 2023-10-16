15-year-old dies in crash with school bus in LaPorte

LAPORTE, Ind. - A 15-year-old boy died after he crashed his scooter into a school bus in LaPorte Friday.

Police say Julien Hernandez was riding a scooter when he crossed the intersection of Michigan and South avenues and hit the bus.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m.

Investigators say the bus was turning into that same intersection when the boy slammed into it.

They say it was raining and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed and nobody else was injured,

