Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a pilot safely crash-landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on Sunday afternoon.

We often hear about skydivers falling to Earth underneath a canopy, but it’s unusual for an entire airplane to plunge toward the ground the same way.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. to the area of Mayflower Road just south of the Bypass for a plane going down, and the first officer arrived on scene in just 5 minutes.

“We were at home doing yard work, and then no sooner than we were getting ready to clean up, we heard an explosion, like a boom, not a big one, and we saw a parachute deploy,” said eyewitness Beth Franklin.

“I grabbed my phone so we could kind of get an approximate area of where they were at because we wanted to make sure he was okay,” said Beth’s daughter, Jocilyn.

According to officials, the pilot, described as an adult man, was the only one on board, and while police say he was shaken up from the ordeal, he was not physically injured.

“It’s a miracle all on its own,” Beth Franklin said. “God was definitely on his side.”

Per flight records, the plane, listed as a Cirrus SR22, tail number C-FTMB, took off from Oshawa Executive Airport in Ontario around 10 a.m., heading towards Chicago Midway, but the pilot never made it as this cornfield in South Bend became his destination out of desperation.

“The safety of the pilot, that’s what we were worried about, most definitely,” Beth Franklin said. “And then speaking with the farmer of the Blad Farms, he said that with the corn being as dry as it is, if there was an explosion or a fire, it would’ve taken out the field.”

16 News Now reached out to a local FAA-certified aircraft technician, who tells us the pilot deployed the emergency Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS, which is only used to avoid a fatal crash and not to save the plane itself as it puts a lot of stress on the body or airframe of the aircraft.

“At one point, you could just see the parachute and not the plane because the corn is so high, and once the parachute descended below the corn, officers were still able to go out there and find the guy,” said Sgt. Gregory Donley with the St. Joseph County Police.

When asked for a crash landing, would you say this is the best-case scenario, Sgt. Donley responded, “Oh, absolutely.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash and attempting to determine why the plane went down.

According to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, as of July 13, 2023, CAPS has been deployed 147 times with 124 plane saves and 254 survivors.

“Every day is not guaranteed,” Beth Franklin said. “You don’t ever know what’s going to happen. Make sure you live life to the fullest and enjoy it while you’re here.”

Cirrus SR22, tail number C-FTMB, was built in 2007.

