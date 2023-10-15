Pilot safely crash lands small plane in St. Joseph County

By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a pilot safely crash-landed a small plane in a cornfield in St. Joseph County on Sunday afternoon.

We often hear about skydivers falling to Earth underneath a canopy, but it’s unusual for an entire airplane to plunge toward the ground the same way.

Officers were called around 12:15 p.m. to the area of Mayflower Road just south of the Bypass for a plane going down, and the first officer arrived on scene in just 5 minutes.

“We were at home doing yard work, and then no sooner than we were getting ready to clean up, we heard an explosion, like a boom, not a big one, and we saw a parachute deploy,” said eyewitness Beth Franklin.

“I grabbed my phone so we could kind of get an approximate area of where they were at because we wanted to make sure he was okay,” said Beth’s daughter, Jocilyn.

According to officials, the pilot, described as an adult man, was the only one on board, and while police say he was shaken up from the ordeal, he was not physically injured.

“It’s a miracle all on its own,” Beth Franklin said. “God was definitely on his side.”

Per flight records, the plane, listed as a Cirrus SR22, tail number C-FTMB, took off from Oshawa Executive Airport in Ontario around 10 a.m., heading towards Chicago Midway, but the pilot never made it as this cornfield in South Bend became his destination out of desperation.

“The safety of the pilot, that’s what we were worried about, most definitely,” Beth Franklin said. “And then speaking with the farmer of the Blad Farms, he said that with the corn being as dry as it is, if there was an explosion or a fire, it would’ve taken out the field.”

16 News Now reached out to a local FAA-certified aircraft technician, who tells us the pilot deployed the emergency Cirrus Airframe Parachute System, or CAPS, which is only used to avoid a fatal crash and not to save the plane itself as it puts a lot of stress on the body or airframe of the aircraft.

“At one point, you could just see the parachute and not the plane because the corn is so high, and once the parachute descended below the corn, officers were still able to go out there and find the guy,” said Sgt. Gregory Donley with the St. Joseph County Police.

When asked for a crash landing, would you say this is the best-case scenario, Sgt. Donley responded, “Oh, absolutely.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash and attempting to determine why the plane went down.

According to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association, as of July 13, 2023, CAPS has been deployed 147 times with 124 plane saves and 254 survivors.

“Every day is not guaranteed,” Beth Franklin said. “You don’t ever know what’s going to happen. Make sure you live life to the fullest and enjoy it while you’re here.”

Cirrus SR22, tail number C-FTMB, was built in 2007.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allen County Indiana Jail

UPDATE: Allen County inmate has died following suicide attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say an inmate who was hospitalized following a suicide attempt Wednesday morning has died.

News

K-9 training facility destroyed in Rome City fire

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

A fire at a K-9 training facility in Rural Noble County Saturday caused extensive damage.

K-9 training facility destroyed in Rome City fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A fire at a K-9 training facility in Rural Noble County Saturday caused extensive damage.

Community

FWACC to host annual Howl-O-Walkoween

FWACC works to end animal cruelty and neglect with annual Howl-O-Walkoween event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is fundraising to support their humane education programs with their annual Howl-O-Walkoween event at Promenade Park Saturday.

News

ISP K-9 apprehends, disarms chase following high-speed chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An Indiana State Police K-9 is being praised for a heroic takedown of a suspect.

Latest News

News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Evansville convenience store

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Evansville convenience store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Watkins
If you purchased a ticket from there, we have the winning numbers for you.

News

21Alive Morning News

Decatur man killed in construction accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Decatur man killed in construction accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Decatur man was killed in what the Elkhart County Coronoer’s Office calls a construction accident.

News

On Oct. 14, Puerto Rico police shared a Facebook post that said a body had been found during...

‘A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss’ | Family, friends of missing Indiana teacher hoping for closure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTHR
For four days, Amanda Webster’s friends and family waited for answers to a devastating disappearance.

News

21Alive Morning News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie takes over Jefferson Pointe's AMC Theater

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

On Oct. 14, Puerto Rico police shared a Facebook post that said a body had been found during...

‘A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss’ | Family, friends of missing Indiana teacher hoping for closure

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 11