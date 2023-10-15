Car crash leaves one 15-year-old dead Saturday

One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.
One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.

Police say three people, all 18 and younger, were driving in a car Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Ameer Ahmed was heading north on County Road 23 in Dekalb County when tried to pass another car in a “no passing zone” coming into a curve.

Police say Ahmed left the road and hit a tree. Ahmed and the rear passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Unfortunately, the 15-year-old front-seat passenger died at the scene from their injuries.

The identity of the minor will be released at a later time from the coroner’s office.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Fort Wayne Police Department to be featured on ‘COPS’
Snider's Jamarion Kolagbodi takes the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against Wayne...
THE SCORE: Homestead holds on for win over Bishop Luers, Knights share SAC title with Snider

Latest News

21Alive top 4 at 4
WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, October 13.
top 4 at 4, October 13
21Alive News at 4
IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request
21Alive News at 4
‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting