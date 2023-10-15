Car crash leaves one 15-year-old dead Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One 15-year-old is dead following a crash that happened Saturday evening.

Police say three people, all 18 and younger, were driving in a car Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Ameer Ahmed was heading north on County Road 23 in Dekalb County when tried to pass another car in a “no passing zone” coming into a curve.

Police say Ahmed left the road and hit a tree. Ahmed and the rear passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Unfortunately, the 15-year-old front-seat passenger died at the scene from their injuries.

The identity of the minor will be released at a later time from the coroner’s office.

This incident remains under investigation.

