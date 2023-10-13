WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4
Friday, October 13
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Friday, October 13.
- Expect cooler weather sweeping through 21 Country this week.
- United Auto Workers union announcements and Fort Wayne GM workers on standby.
- Updates on what court documents said may have led to an Angola shooting.
- A hearing for Indiana and Michigan Power’s proposed rate hike is coming next week.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.