UAW not expanding strikes Friday as one-month mark of strike nears

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union's economic demands. Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three automakers to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union's proposals, President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in a Facebook Live meeting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA and AP) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.

BACKGROUND: UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville

The union’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford started after its contract with the companies expired in mid-September.

UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday that they are not announcing any new strike expansions. He said they entered an “entirely new phase” of their strike this week, noting that they are done waiting until Fridays to announce strike updates.

“Our fight’s not just about us, it’s about the working class,” Fain said.

You can watch the live update below.

The UAW expanded its strikes on Sept. 22, adding 38 GM and Stellantis parts warehouses. Assembly plants from Ford and GM were added the week after that.

Then on Wednesday, 8,700 workers joined the strike after walking off their jobs at Ford’s Louisville plant, bringing the total number of striking workers to 33,700.

Thus far, the union has decided to target a small number of plants from each company rather than have all 146,000 UAW members at the automakers go on strike at the same time.

Last week, the union reported progress in the talks and decided not to add any more plants. This came after GM agreed to bring joint-venture electric vehicle battery factories into the national master contract, almost assuring that the plants will be unionized.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Michigan Power

IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
If you want to express your concerns about a possible increase in your electric bill, Monday is your chance to do so.

News

Erin’s House “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala supports those experiencing grief and isolation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

News

21Alive Morning News

Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

36-year-old Christopher Moore.

Man charged in 2022 stabbing found incompetent to stand trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Allen County judge has found a Fort Wayne man charged in the 2022 stabbing of his girlfriend incompetent to stand trial on Friday.

Latest News

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Evening anchor Linda Jackson met with the founder of Fostering Hope for Children to learn why she believes with all her heart that every child deserves to be loved.

News

21Alive News at 4

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

FILE PHOTO

FWCS Board taking public comment on new 2-year agreement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board will take public comment on a new two-year agreement between the board and the Fort Wayne Education Association.

News

Joshua Titus

Ex-Indiana officer gets 1 year in federal prison for repeatedly punching handcuffed man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A former northern Indiana police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to just over a year in federal prison

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

FWCS: Pre-K now available for all students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools is now offering all children within the district access to Pre-Kindergarten.