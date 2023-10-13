UAW not expanding strikes Friday as one-month mark of strike nears

(WPTA and AP) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.

The union’s targeted strikes against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford started after its contract with the companies expired in mid-September.

UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday that they are not announcing any new strike expansions. He said they entered an “entirely new phase” of their strike this week, noting that they are done waiting until Fridays to announce strike updates.

“Our fight’s not just about us, it’s about the working class,” Fain said.

The UAW expanded its strikes on Sept. 22, adding 38 GM and Stellantis parts warehouses. Assembly plants from Ford and GM were added the week after that.

Then on Wednesday, 8,700 workers joined the strike after walking off their jobs at Ford’s Louisville plant, bringing the total number of striking workers to 33,700.

Thus far, the union has decided to target a small number of plants from each company rather than have all 146,000 UAW members at the automakers go on strike at the same time.

Last week, the union reported progress in the talks and decided not to add any more plants. This came after GM agreed to bring joint-venture electric vehicle battery factories into the national master contract, almost assuring that the plants will be unionized.

