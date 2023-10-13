Traffic to be restricted on St. Joe Road on October 17

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising that on October 17, there will be lane restrictions on St. Joe Road between Hike Lane and Evard Road.

Per officials, these restrictions are required to install communication line. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone and will be completed the same day.

Further information is available by contacting the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visiting www.trecthefort.org.

