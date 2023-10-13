Traffic to be restricted on St. Joe Road on October 17

Staff Photo
Staff Photo(Sportpoint74 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising that on October 17, there will be lane restrictions on St. Joe Road between Hike Lane and Evard Road.

Per officials, these restrictions are required to install communication line. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone and will be completed the same day.

Further information is available by contacting the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 260-427-6155 or visiting www.trecthefort.org.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne Police Department to be featured on ‘COPS’
Richard Allen, suspect in Delphi murders.
Next hearing in Delphi Murder Case to be held in Allen County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating suicide attempt at jail
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
Angola shooting leaves one dead, one in custody

Latest News

21Alive News at 11
A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning
I-69 Ramp Closure
INDOT announces temporary I-69 on-ramp closure at Illinois Road
Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...
‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting
21Alive News at Noon
The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.