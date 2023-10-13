Stellantis announces temporary layoffs of 700 employees at Kokomo plants

By Aaron Spencer and WTHR
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - According to WTHR, Stellantis has announced that 700 employees at the Kokomo Transmission and Casting Plant will be temporarily laid off.

Those layoffs are said to be effective on October 13.

Per WTHR, the company released the following statement:

The discussions between Stellantis and the UAW are focused on narrowing the gaps on issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees while providing a bridge for the sustainability of the Company. We have made progress this week and look for collaboration from the UAW to reach an agreement as soon as possible to get everyone back to work.

