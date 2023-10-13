Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins stepping down at end of academic year

Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC
Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC(Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. announced Friday morning that he will step down from his presidency at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

According to a press release from Notre Dame, Father Jenkins will return to teaching and ministry at the university on his presidential tenure ends. In letter obtained by 16 News Now after it was sent out to Notre Dame faculty, staff, and students, Jenkins said the university’s board of trustees will begin a search for his successor immediately.

“Serving as President of Notre Dame for me, as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling,” said Father Jenkins. “While I am proud of the accomplishments of past years, I am above all grateful for the trustees, benefactors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who made them possible. There is much to celebrate now, but I believe Notre Dame’s best years lie ahead.”

In the letter, Jenkins said the university bylaws require that the president of Notre Dame is a Holy Cross priest. He said the chair of the board, Jack Brennan, and other board members have been working over several years to prepare Holy Cross priests to succeed him.

“I am confident that a strong candidate will be identified to lead Notre Dame in coming years,” Jenkins said in the letter.

Jenkins, the university’s 17th president, has served in the role since 2005.

You can rewatch WNDU’s coverage of Father Jenkins’ induction as Notre Dame’s 17th president in 2005 in the video attached below:

You can read the full letter sent to Notre Dame faculty, staff, and students in its entirety below:

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

At the meeting of the University’s Board of Trustees today, I announced that I will be stepping down from the presidency of Notre Dame at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. After stepping down, I plan to return to teaching, to some writing, and will serve Notre Dame and my successor in any way I can.

The Board will begin a search for my successor immediately. The University bylaws require that the president of Notre Dame is a Holy Cross priest, and the chair of our Board, Jack Brennan, and other Board members have been working over several years to prepare Holy Cross priests to succeed me. I am confident that a strong candidate will be identified to lead Notre Dame in coming years.

Serving as president of Notre Dame has been the unanticipated, undeserved, and wonderful privilege of my life. Leading any university of Notre Dame’s caliber would have been a great honor, but to be president of one with such a powerful mission that resonates profoundly with my life and vocation has been much more than an honor. It has been a gift and a calling. No matter the challenges a given day held, I always came to the Office of the President feeling blessed by that calling.

There is much that we have achieved together—admitting a talented, diverse student body and providing them with excellent instruction; fostering dramatic growth in research and securing Notre Dame’s admission in the Association of American Universities (AAU); the growing distinction of our faculty; expanding Notre Dame’s global engagement; and offering students an in-person education during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as I look back on this time in future years, I will cherish most not the memories of accomplishments, but of colleagues alongside whom I labored and the students with whom we learned. While there may have been differences of opinion among us, we worked through them. Whatever the difficulties, the best part of my job has been you, my colleagues and the students of Notre Dame.

On September 23, 2005, I delivered my Inaugural Address as the new president of Notre Dame. In that address I asked you to join me in building a Notre Dame that will be “a great Catholic university for the 21st century, one of the pre-eminent institutions in the world, a center for learning whose intellectual and religious traditions converge to make it a healing, unifying, enlightening force for a world deeply in need.” I thank you for all your efforts to serve that mission, and I’m proud of the progress we have made. But that mission was never mine; it was Notre Dame’s. The need remains great, and there is so much more to do. Notre Dame’s most exciting years lie ahead. As we prepare to make a transition and welcome a new president, let us re-commit ourselves to that mission.

Yours In Notre Dame,

Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. President

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 10/13/2023

Updated: moments ago

News

Staff Photo

Traffic to be restricted on St. Joe Road on October 17

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is advising that on October 17 there will be lane restrictions on St. Joe Road between Hike Lane and Evard Road.

News

21Alive News at 11

A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Angola just before 11:00 this morning

Updated: 41 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

I-69 Ramp Closure

INDOT announces temporary I-69 on-ramp closure at Illinois Road

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure of the on-ramp from eastbound State Road 14/Illinois Road to northbound I-69.

Crime

Angola Police have charged Yoshua Monday with murder after a shooting in an apartment in...

‘I did what they told me to do:’ Court documents released in Angola shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Newly released court documents are shedding more light on a shooting Thursday morning at an Angola apartment.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 5

Fort Wayne Community Schools is now offering Pre-Kindergarten to all children living in the district.

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana will host their Shred Day event Saturday.

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Michigan Power

IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
If you want to express your concerns about a possible increase in your electric bill, Monday is your chance to do so.

News

Erin’s House “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala supports those experiencing grief and isolation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.