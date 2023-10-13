Man killed, woman injured in Blackford County crash Thursday

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Blackford Thursday took one person’s life and injured another.

According to the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Thursday near the area of County Roads 500 and 400.

First responders said when they arrived at the scene, they saw two vehicles, an SUV and a truck, on the west side of C.R. 500 E.

Officers say the SUV was driving south on C.R. 400 when it crashed into the truck driving south on C.R. 500.

Police say a man was removed from the SUV, and they tried to give him aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was the passenger was taken to a hospital.

A news release says the driver of the truck was not injured and was taken to a hospital for a chemical blood test.

