Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A nonprofit in Fort Wayne is dedicated to making sure foster children have the essentials they need like clothing, bedding, hygiene products, books and even toys.
Evening anchor Linda Jackson met with the founder of Fostering Hope for Children to learn why she believes with all her heart that every child deserves to be loved.
