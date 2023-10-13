IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you want to express your concerns about a possible increase in your electric bill, Monday is your chance to do so.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is holding a public field hearing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom. The hearing will address Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) request to increase rates by 6.8% as it looks to raise millions of dollars for “upkeep costs.”

A second public hearing will be held on October 30 in South Bend, IURC officials say. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting written public comments on the request through Nov. 8. More information can be found here.

I&M leaders first announced the request in August as part of its ‘Powering our Future’ plan focused on improving and replacing old equipment.

They say to accomplish this and maintain a strong electric grid, they have requested a 6.8% rate increase, or $116.4 million. If approved by the IURC, they say the rates would be phased in over two years, with the first hike in mid-2024 and again in early 2025. They say the new rates will vary for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

If the new rates are fully implemented by 2025, leaders say a typical residential customer’s bill would go from $162.16 to $176.99 per month, a $14.83 increase. Leaders note that this proposed rate may end up being lower if they receive tax credits or grants that could offset project costs.

I&M previously raised rates in 2022, but the full increase did not take effect until 2023. A previous rate increase took effect in 2020, but state regulators did not allow the company to raise rates to the requested maximum. For more information on the plan and the regulatory rate review process, visit I&M’s website here.

