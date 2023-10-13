IURC holding public hearing Monday for input on I&M’s rate hike request

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Michigan Power
FILE PHOTO - Indiana Michigan Power(WNDU)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you want to express your concerns about a possible increase in your electric bill, Monday is your chance to do so.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) is holding a public field hearing at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Purdue University Fort Wayne in the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom. The hearing will address Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) request to increase rates by 6.8% as it looks to raise millions of dollars for “upkeep costs.”

A second public hearing will be held on October 30 in South Bend, IURC officials say. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is inviting written public comments on the request through Nov. 8. More information can be found here.

I&M leaders first announced the request in August as part of its ‘Powering our Future’ plan focused on improving and replacing old equipment.

They say to accomplish this and maintain a strong electric grid, they have requested a 6.8% rate increase, or $116.4 million. If approved by the IURC, they say the rates would be phased in over two years, with the first hike in mid-2024 and again in early 2025. They say the new rates will vary for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

If the new rates are fully implemented by 2025, leaders say a typical residential customer’s bill would go from $162.16 to $176.99 per month, a $14.83 increase. Leaders note that this proposed rate may end up being lower if they receive tax credits or grants that could offset project costs.

I&M previously raised rates in 2022, but the full increase did not take effect until 2023. A previous rate increase took effect in 2020, but state regulators did not allow the company to raise rates to the requested maximum. For more information on the plan and the regulatory rate review process, visit I&M’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Shred Day

Updated: moments ago

News

Erin’s House “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala supports those experiencing grief and isolation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

News

21Alive Morning News

Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting its “Wine for the Spirit” fundraising gala tonight, October 13, and is considered one of the best fundraisers in the area.

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive Morning News

Crime

36-year-old Christopher Moore.

Man charged in 2022 stabbing found incompetent to stand trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An Allen County judge has found a Fort Wayne man charged in the 2022 stabbing of his girlfriend incompetent to stand trial on Friday.

Latest News

News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...

UAW not expanding strikes Friday as one-month mark of strike nears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout and The Associated Press
The United Auto Workers (UAW) International union president says as contract negotiations continue on Friday, they are not adding any additional workers to ongoing strike efforts.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Evening anchor Linda Jackson met with the founder of Fostering Hope for Children to learn why she believes with all her heart that every child deserves to be loved.

News

21Alive News at 4

Linda Likes It: Fostering Hope for Children

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

FILE PHOTO

FWCS Board taking public comment on new 2-year agreement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board will take public comment on a new two-year agreement between the board and the Fort Wayne Education Association.

News

Joshua Titus

Ex-Indiana officer gets 1 year in federal prison for repeatedly punching handcuffed man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A former northern Indiana police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to just over a year in federal prison

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive Morning News